Adults Season 2 brings the five friends back for bigger fights, new guests, and wild plans that could make their shared home messier than ever.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX
The new season is expected on August 27, 2026, with eight episodes streaming on Hulu and airing on FXX for viewers across the United States.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX
Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele return as five friends trying to manage love, jobs, and life together once again.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX
Gaten Matarazzo, Raven-Symoné, Jake Shane, and more guest stars will enter the story, bringing fresh jokes, family stress, and new friendship problems to the house.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX
Paul and Anton must deal with what happened between them, while fear, mixed feelings, and poor choices could make their growing bond much harder now.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX
The friends keep making complex plans to avoid honest talks, but their attempts to protect feelings usually create more confusion, tension, and funny mistakes again.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX
Want the full release plan, cast list, guest stars, and story clues? Read the article for everything known about Adults Season 2 before its return.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX