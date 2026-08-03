Adults Season 2 brings the five friends back for bigger fights, new guests, and wild plans that could make their shared home messier than ever.

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX

Adults Season 2 Is Back With an Even Messier House

The new season is expected on August 27, 2026, with eight episodes streaming on Hulu and airing on FXX for viewers across the United States.

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX

Adults Season 2 Arrives on Hulu and FXX This August

Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele return as five friends trying to manage love, jobs, and life together once again.

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX

Five Friends Return for More Love, Work, and Chaos

Gaten Matarazzo, Raven-Symoné, Jake Shane, and more guest stars will enter the story, bringing fresh jokes, family stress, and new friendship problems to the house.

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX

Big Guest Stars Join the House for Season 2 Trouble

Paul and Anton must deal with what happened between them, while fear, mixed feelings, and poor choices could make their growing bond much harder now.

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX

Paul and Anton Face the Truth About Their Feelings

The friends keep making complex plans to avoid honest talks, but their attempts to protect feelings usually create more confusion, tension, and funny mistakes again.

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX

Wild Plans Could Create Even Bigger Problems This Time

Want the full release plan, cast list, guest stars, and story clues? Read the article for everything known about Adults Season 2 before its return.

Why Adults Season 2 May Be the Messiest Chapter Yet

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX