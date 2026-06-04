Ahsoka Season 2 points to Thrawn’s return, a bigger war, and a long wait that could make the next chapter feel huge for fans everywhere.
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Disney has set an early 2027 release window for Season 2, but no exact premiere date has been shared for fans yet on Disney Plus.
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Season 1 left Ahsoka and Sabine on Peridea, far from home, while Ezra reached the main Star Wars galaxy and changed the board for good.
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Thrawn is back with a dangerous advantage, and his return could push the New Republic into a larger fight across the galaxy in Season 2.
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Dave Filoni is guiding the story, with key producers still involved, giving Season 2 a strong link to earlier Star Wars tales fans still love.
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Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka, while Sabine, Hera, Ezra, Thrawn, and Shin may bring more emotion, action, and mystery to the next chapter this season.
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Want every Ahsoka Season 2 clue? Read the article for release news, cast notes, Thrawn details, and story hints Star Wars fans need right now.
Image © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.