The CW says Season 8 will air midseason in 2026, not fall. A set premiere day is still not announced yet. Updates should come soon.
This ending is planned, not rushed. The writers aim for emotional closure, wrapping long plots and letting the final episode feel true to the series.
Season 8 shifts focus to younger players at Beverly and Crenshaw. Mentors guide them, and the past still matters in every choice as time runs.
Jordan, Layla, and Coop return to lead the heart of the story. Spencer may not be a regular, but his impact stays until the end.
