Foundation Season 4 Confirmed

Foundation season 4 is confirmed by Apple TV+, promising bigger stories, returning characters, and bold changes, though fans must wait longer for release news updates.

Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Skydance Television / Phantom Four

Renewal and Release Window

Apple TV+ renewed the series before season three ended, filming starts early 2026, Prague confirmed, and the release window points toward mid to late 2027.

New Creative Leaders

After season three, Ian Goldberg and David Kob take over as showrunners, while creator David S. Goyer stays involved as consulting producer for story continuity.

Major Story Changes

Season four introduces the Novacula, a black hole weapon, strengthens the Empire under Brother Darkness, and moves the story away from Isaac Asimov’s book path.

The Mule Twist

Bayta Mallow is revealed as the Mule, changing future conflicts, driving mind control themes, and placing her directly against Gaal Dornick and the Second Foundation.

Cast Expectations

Key characters are expected back, including Gaal Dornick, Hari Seldon, Bayta Mallow, and the Cleons, while past favorites could appear through memories, clones, or timelines.

