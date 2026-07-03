Avatar 4 production update teases Pandora’s next chapter, with early filming done, a time jump planned, and the Sully family facing bigger changes ahead soon.
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James Cameron’s team is working on Avatar 4, but Disney still needs to review costs, timing, and the next movie’s box office strength before confirming.
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Some early scenes were filmed before younger actors grew older, helping the story begin soon after Avatar: Fire and Ash before jumping ahead on Pandora.
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The story may jump about eight years, letting the Sully children grow up and giving Pandora new conflicts, places, and cultures to explore later on.
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Jake, Neytiri, Kiri, Lo’ak, Tuk, Spider, and Quaritch are expected to stay important as the family faces new dangers together across Pandora in this sequel.
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Avatar 4 is expected around 2029, but the article says fans should treat that date as a target, not a final promise yet right now.
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Want every Avatar 4 clue? Read the article for filming updates, time jump details, cast news, release talk, and Pandora story hints now today too.
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