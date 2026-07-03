Avatar 4 production update teases Pandora’s next chapter, with early filming done, a time jump planned, and the Sully family facing bigger changes ahead soon.

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Avatar 4 Production Update Teases Pandora Time Jump

James Cameron’s team is working on Avatar 4, but Disney still needs to review costs, timing, and the next movie’s box office strength before confirming.

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Avatar 4 Moves Forward But Awaits Final Disney Call

Some early scenes were filmed before younger actors grew older, helping the story begin soon after Avatar: Fire and Ash before jumping ahead on Pandora.

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Early Avatar 4 Scenes Were Filmed Before Time Jump

The story may jump about eight years, letting the Sully children grow up and giving Pandora new conflicts, places, and cultures to explore later on.

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Eight Year Time Jump Could Change Avatar 4 Story Soon

Jake, Neytiri, Kiri, Lo’ak, Tuk, Spider, and Quaritch are expected to stay important as the family faces new dangers together across Pandora in this sequel.

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The Sully Family Remains At Heart Of Avatar 4 Story

Avatar 4 is expected around 2029, but the article says fans should treat that date as a target, not a final promise yet right now.

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Avatar 4 Release Plan Still Points Toward 2029 Target

Want every Avatar 4 clue? Read the article for filming updates, time jump details, cast news, release talk, and Pandora story hints now today too.

Read The Full Avatar 4 Production Update Today Now

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