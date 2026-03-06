Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 returns March 19, 2026 on Netflix. Kimmie takes over Bellarie, and the family fights back hard right now.

Beauty In Black Season 2 Part 2 Trailer

Photos by Quantrell Colbert/Netflix

All Eight Episodes Drop At Once

All eight new episodes drop the same day on Netflix. Watch the drama fast, then rewind to catch secrets, threats, and hidden deals right now.

Horace makes Kimmie his heir, so she claims the beauty empire. She must lead, stay calm, and survive attacks from inside in the new episodes.

Kimmie Takes Over Bellarie

The trailer spotlights Kimmie versus Mallory. They clash for control, but a shaky team up appears, and trust feels very thin this time around too.

Kimmie And Mallory Clash Hard

Bellarie starts to crack as secrets spill out. Friends switch sides, lies spread, and power games turn cruel when money is on line this time.

Secrets Spread, Sides Switch Fast

Expect bigger drama, louder threats, and more danger in Part 2. Tyler Perry writes and directs, keeping the story sharp and fast for everyone watching.

Trailer Teases Bigger Danger

Want every clue from the trailer? Read the full article for story notes, cast updates, and what to expect on release day before you binge.

Read The Full Part 2 Trailer Breakdown

