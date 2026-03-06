Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 returns March 19, 2026 on Netflix. Kimmie takes over Bellarie, and the family fights back hard right now.
Photos by Quantrell Colbert/Netflix
All eight new episodes drop the same day on Netflix. Watch the drama fast, then rewind to catch secrets, threats, and hidden deals right now.
Photos by Quantrell Colbert/Netflix
Horace makes Kimmie his heir, so she claims the beauty empire. She must lead, stay calm, and survive attacks from inside in the new episodes.
Photos by Quantrell Colbert/Netflix
The trailer spotlights Kimmie versus Mallory. They clash for control, but a shaky team up appears, and trust feels very thin this time around too.
Photos by Quantrell Colbert/Netflix
Bellarie starts to crack as secrets spill out. Friends switch sides, lies spread, and power games turn cruel when money is on line this time.
Photos by Quantrell Colbert/Netflix
Expect bigger drama, louder threats, and more danger in Part 2. Tyler Perry writes and directs, keeping the story sharp and fast for everyone watching.
Photos by Quantrell Colbert/Netflix
Want every clue from the trailer? Read the full article for story notes, cast updates, and what to expect on release day before you binge.
Photos by Quantrell Colbert/Netflix