Black Clover Season 5 release date is now tied to a 2026 comeback. Asta returns after years away, and fans finally have real hope.

Black Clover Season 5 Release Date News

Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project

2026 Return Is The Big Update

Both reports point to Black Clover returning in 2026. One report says March, while another says October, so the exact month is still unclear.

Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project

Jump Festa 2026 brought a teaser trailer and key visual. Studio Pierrot showed the anime is moving forward, which gave fans a strong update.

Teaser And Visual Start The Hype

Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project

The new season continues the Spade Kingdom Raid story. Asta and the Magic Knights push ahead to rescue Captain Yami and William now.

The Spade Kingdom Story Continues

Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project

Asta and Yuno return as rivals chasing the same dream. New fights, stronger enemies, and more growth should make this comeback feel bigger.

Asta And Yuno Face Bigger Battles

Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project

Crunchyroll is expected to simulcast the new season worldwide. That means fans in many regions should get episodes quickly after Japan release.

Crunchyroll Should Stream It Worldwide

Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project

Want more Black Clover Season 5 release date details? Read the full articles for teaser news, story clues, and the latest streaming updates.

Read The Full Black Clover Update

Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project