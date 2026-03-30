Black Clover Season 5 release date is now tied to a 2026 comeback. Asta returns after years away, and fans finally have real hope.
Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project
Both reports point to Black Clover returning in 2026. One report says March, while another says October, so the exact month is still unclear.
Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project
Jump Festa 2026 brought a teaser trailer and key visual. Studio Pierrot showed the anime is moving forward, which gave fans a strong update.
Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project
The new season continues the Spade Kingdom Raid story. Asta and the Magic Knights push ahead to rescue Captain Yami and William now.
Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project
Asta and Yuno return as rivals chasing the same dream. New fights, stronger enemies, and more growth should make this comeback feel bigger.
Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project
Crunchyroll is expected to simulcast the new season worldwide. That means fans in many regions should get episodes quickly after Japan release.
Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project
Want more Black Clover Season 5 release date details? Read the full articles for teaser news, story clues, and the latest streaming updates.
Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Project