Blade Runner 2099 nears its first major reveal, with Michelle Yeoh leading a dark new story about life, memory, identity, and survival in the future.
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The July 24 Comic-Con panel promised Prime Video's clearest look yet, with possible footage, cast news, plot details, and a long-awaited release update for fans.
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Michelle Yeoh stars as Olwen, a replicant nearing the end of her life, placing big questions about life, death, and identity at the story's heart.
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Set after Blade Runner 2049, the series expands the same world with new characters, new threats, and fresh questions about humans, memories, and artificial life.
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Hunter Schafer, Lewis Gribben, Tom Burke, Amy Lennox, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, and Katelyn Rose Downey join Michelle Yeoh, adding fresh faces and stories onscreen.
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Filming is complete and post-production continues, but Prime Video has not confirmed a trailer, premiere date, or whether the series arrives in 2026 or later.
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Want the full cast, story clues, panel details, production update, and release news? Read the complete article for everything known about Blade Runner 2099 today.
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