Blade Runner 2099 nears its first major reveal, with Michelle Yeoh leading a dark new story about life, memory, identity, and survival in the future.

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Blade Runner 2099 Is Ready to Reveal Its Dark Future

The July 24 Comic-Con panel promised Prime Video's clearest look yet, with possible footage, cast news, plot details, and a long-awaited release update for fans.

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Prime Video Plans Its First Major Blade Runner Reveal

Michelle Yeoh stars as Olwen, a replicant nearing the end of her life, placing big questions about life, death, and identity at the story's heart.

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Michelle Yeoh Leads a Replicant Facing Her Final Days

Set after Blade Runner 2049, the series expands the same world with new characters, new threats, and fresh questions about humans, memories, and artificial life.

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The New Series Continues Beyond Blade Runner 2049 Now

Hunter Schafer, Lewis Gribben, Tom Burke, Amy Lennox, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, and Katelyn Rose Downey join Michelle Yeoh, adding fresh faces and stories onscreen.

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A Strong New Cast Expands the Blade Runner World Today

Filming is complete and post-production continues, but Prime Video has not confirmed a trailer, premiere date, or whether the series arrives in 2026 or later.

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Filming Has Wrapped, but the Release Date Is Hidden

Want the full cast, story clues, panel details, production update, and release news? Read the complete article for everything known about Blade Runner 2099 today.

Why Blade Runner 2099 Could Redefine the Future Ahead

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