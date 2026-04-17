Tulsa King Season 4 has finished filming, bringing a major update for fans. Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight, and the story is set to continue soon.
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Production for Tulsa King Season 4 has officially wrapped. The cast and crew completed filming recently, marking a big step toward release after months of work.
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Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight Manfredi. His role remains central to the story, continuing his journey as a crime boss building power in Tulsa.
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The new season is expected to follow Dwight’s growing empire. More conflicts, alliances, and challenges could shape the next chapter of his story in Tulsa.
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The main cast is expected to return alongside Stallone. Production updates suggest a smooth filming process, with the team focused on maintaining the show’s strong momentum.
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There is no official release date yet. However, with filming complete, Tulsa King Season 4 could arrive sooner than expected, depending on post production timelines.
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Want more details on Tulsa King Season 4? Read the full article for updates on filming, cast, story direction, and what to expect in the next season.
Image © 2025 MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios