Tulsa King Season 4 Wraps Filming With Stallone Update

Tulsa King Season 4 has finished filming, bringing a major update for fans. Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight, and the story is set to continue soon.

Image © 2025 MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios

Production for Tulsa King Season 4 has officially wrapped. The cast and crew completed filming recently, marking a big step toward release after months of work.

Filming Has Officially Wrapped

Image © 2025 Brian Douglas / Viacom International Inc.

Stallone Returns as Dwight

Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight Manfredi. His role remains central to the story, continuing his journey as a crime boss building power in Tulsa.

Image © 2025 MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios

What the Story May Explore

The new season is expected to follow Dwight’s growing empire. More conflicts, alliances, and challenges could shape the next chapter of his story in Tulsa.

Image © 2025 MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios

Cast and Production Updates

The main cast is expected to return alongside Stallone. Production updates suggest a smooth filming process, with the team focused on maintaining the show’s strong momentum.

Image © 2025 MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios

When Could It Release

There is no official release date yet. However, with filming complete, Tulsa King Season 4 could arrive sooner than expected, depending on post production timelines.

Image © 2025 MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios

Read Full Tulsa King Season 4 Update

Want more details on Tulsa King Season 4? Read the full article for updates on filming, cast, story direction, and what to expect in the next season.

Image © 2025 MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios