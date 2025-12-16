Camp Rock Season 3 is coming in 2026 on Disney+ and Disney Channel with the Jonas Brothers returning as Connect 3 in a fun musical comeback.
Image © 2025 Disney Branded Television / Disney Channel
Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas reprise their roles as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray in Camp Rock Season 3’s high-energy reunion story.
The teaser shows Connect 3 back at Camp Rock with new campers, group rehearsals, funny lines, and hints of big performances and rivalries.
New campers include Sage, Desi, Rosie, Fletch, Cliff, Callie, Madison, and Lark — each bringing new vibes and talent to Camp Rock.
Demi Lovato is not acting but is helping shape the movie as an executive producer working behind the scenes on plot and music.
You can stream Camp Rock Season 3 on Disney+ or catch it on Disney Channel when it officially premieres in summer 2026.
