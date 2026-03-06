Chad Powers Season 2 is happening at Hulu. Russ hides as Chad again, but the secret is out. The next games get louder and riskier.

Chad Powers Season 2 Is Back

Image © 2025 Anomaly Pictures / Barnstorm Productions / ESPN / Omaha Productions / 20th Television

Renewal And Filming Updates

Hulu renewed the show in December 2025. Filming started January 2026. There is no release day yet, but late 2026 feels likely for fans soon.

Season 1 ended during a big game. Ricky learned Russ is Chad. That truth can blow up the team, the coach, and everything at once now.

The Cliffhanger Changes Everything

Glen Powell returns as Russ and Chad. Perry Mattfeld is back as Ricky. Frankie Rodriguez and Steve Zahn return as friends and coach again too.

Main Cast Returns For Season 2

Season 2 adds new guest stars: Colin Woodell, Gillian Jacobs, Carey O'Donnell, and Nate Varrone. New faces mean new trouble on field this year too.

New Guest Stars Join The Season

The writers hint at a darker tone. Winning can bring fame, but also shame. Russ must choose honesty, or keep lying to survive today alone.

Darker Stakes On And Off Field

