Chainsaw Man Season 2 trailer turns Denji into a global target, as assassins chase his heart and darker danger surrounds his next brutal fight now.

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

Chainsaw Man Season 2 Trailer Makes Denji A Target

The new trailer focuses on the International Assassins Arc, showing quick fights, devil attacks, and a scarier world after the Reze movie events ahead soon.

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

Assassins Arc Brings A Darker Chainsaw Man Story Now

Denji’s Chainsaw Man power is no longer secret, so dangerous hunters from around the world now want him for his powerful devil heart very badly.

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

Denji Becomes The Prize For Global Devil Hunters Now

Quanxi, Yoshida, and Santa Claus appear as major new names, bringing stronger enemies, strange skills, and bigger trouble to Denji’s world this season now ahead.

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

Quanxi Yoshida And Santa Claus Join The Hunt Today

Power, Aki, Makima, Kobeni, and Pochita also appear, keeping Denji’s friends, fears, and strange found family tied to the new story ahead now soon too.

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

Power Aki Makima And Kobeni Return In Tense Scenes

MAPPA has not confirmed the exact release date, but reports point beyond 2026, with late 2027 still being discussed by fans online right now today.

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA

MAPPA Still Has Not Confirmed The Release Date Yet

Want every Chainsaw Man Season 2 trailer clue? Read the article for release talk, new characters, arc details, and Denji’s next danger now today too.

Read The Full Chainsaw Man Season 2 Trailer Update

Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA