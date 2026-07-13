Chainsaw Man Season 2 trailer turns Denji into a global target, as assassins chase his heart and darker danger surrounds his next brutal fight now.
Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA
The new trailer focuses on the International Assassins Arc, showing quick fights, devil attacks, and a scarier world after the Reze movie events ahead soon.
Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA
Denji’s Chainsaw Man power is no longer secret, so dangerous hunters from around the world now want him for his powerful devil heart very badly.
Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA
Quanxi, Yoshida, and Santa Claus appear as major new names, bringing stronger enemies, strange skills, and bigger trouble to Denji’s world this season now ahead.
Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA
Power, Aki, Makima, Kobeni, and Pochita also appear, keeping Denji’s friends, fears, and strange found family tied to the new story ahead now soon too.
Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA
MAPPA has not confirmed the exact release date, but reports point beyond 2026, with late 2027 still being discussed by fans online right now today.
Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA
Want every Chainsaw Man Season 2 trailer clue? Read the article for release talk, new characters, arc details, and Denji’s next danger now today too.
Image © 2026 MAPPA / CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT / SHUEISHA