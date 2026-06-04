Chief of War Season 2 is not confirmed yet, but Jason Momoa’s hope keeps Kaʻiana’s story alive as fans wait for Apple TV news now.
Image © 2025 Apple TV+
Apple TV has not ordered Season 2 yet, so there is no release date, filming plan, trailer, or episode count to share right now today.
Image © 2025 Apple TV+
Jason Momoa helped create the series and still wants to continue, making his schedule and Apple’s choice important for the next update ahead for fans.
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Season 1 left Kaʻiana facing war, family pain, and outside threats, giving Season 2 many strong story paths if it happens later on Apple TV.
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A second season could explore more chiefs, kingdoms, loyalty, faith, and the high cost of uniting the Hawaiian Islands under rising pressure ahead for everyone.
Image © 2025 Photo by Nicola Dove/Apple TV+
The show uses Native Hawaiian history, language, battles, and island settings, so another season would need time, care, money, and strong planning first too again.
Image © 2025 Photo by Nicola Dove/Apple TV+
Want every Chief of War Season 2 clue? Read the article for renewal news, Jason Momoa comments, story hints, and what happens next now soon.
Image © 2025 Apple TV+