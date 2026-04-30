Clarkson’s Farm Season 5 arrives June 3, 2026 on Prime Video. Jeremy returns to Diddly Squat for more farming stress, changes, and chaos again soon.

Clarkson’s Farm Season 5 Release Date

Image © 2026 Prime Video

Eight Episodes Roll Out Weekly

Season 5 has eight episodes. The first four land June 3, then two more June 10, and the final two arrive June 17 on Prime.

Image © 2025 Prime Video

A government budget shakes the farming world and forces change at Diddly Squat. Jeremy must make tough choices while the farm tries new tech too.

Diddly Squat Faces New Pressure

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Season 5 teases Kaleb Cooper’s first trip abroad. The move adds a fresh twist and shows how farm changes reach far beyond home now.

Kaleb Gets A Big New Trip

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan, and Kaleb Cooper remain the main faces. Their mix of humor, hard work, and arguments keeps the show fun.

Familiar Faces Return Again

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Kaleb’s past absence came from outside work, not a full exit. Reports still point to him staying important at Diddly Squat this season.

Kaleb Did Not Leave For Good

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Want more Clarkson’s Farm Season 5 details? Read the full article for release dates, cast notes, friendship updates, and Diddly Squat story clues.

Read The Full Season 5 Update

Image © 2024 Prime Video