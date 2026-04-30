Clarkson’s Farm Season 5 arrives June 3, 2026 on Prime Video. Jeremy returns to Diddly Squat for more farming stress, changes, and chaos again soon.
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Season 5 has eight episodes. The first four land June 3, then two more June 10, and the final two arrive June 17 on Prime.
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A government budget shakes the farming world and forces change at Diddly Squat. Jeremy must make tough choices while the farm tries new tech too.
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Season 5 teases Kaleb Cooper’s first trip abroad. The move adds a fresh twist and shows how farm changes reach far beyond home now.
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Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan, and Kaleb Cooper remain the main faces. Their mix of humor, hard work, and arguments keeps the show fun.
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Kaleb’s past absence came from outside work, not a full exit. Reports still point to him staying important at Diddly Squat this season.
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Want more Clarkson’s Farm Season 5 details? Read the full article for release dates, cast notes, friendship updates, and Diddly Squat story clues.
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