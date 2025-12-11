Deadloch Season 2 returns March 2026 with new crimes, fresh cast, and a wild tropical setting that changes everything for Dulcie and Eddie.
Season two shifts from icy Tasmania to Barra Creek in Australia’s hot Northern Territory with sunsets that literally command a standing ovation.
Eddie and Dulcie investigate the death of Eddie’s ex-partner Bushy and a murdered local icon in a remote and croc-infested tropical town.
New cast includes Luke Hemsworth, Anthony J Sharpe, and stars from High Country, Ghosts Australia, Savage River, and Jones Family Christmas.
Deadloch Season 2 drops March 20, 2026 and streams worldwide on Prime Video in over 240 countries with no delay in the release.
