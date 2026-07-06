Dept. Q Season 2 begins filming in Edinburgh, as Carl Morck returns with ten new stars and a cold case tied to powerful secrets now.
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Netflix confirmed production started in Edinburgh on June 25, giving fans the first strong sign that Carl Morck’s next case is moving forward this season.
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Matthew Goode returns as DCI Carl Morck, leading his strange basement team into another cold case filled with danger, secrets, and hard truths again soon.
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Aisling Franciosi, Greg Wise, Tony Curran, Amy Brenneman, and more join the cast, bringing new suspects and power players into the story this season ahead.
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Season 2 follows a terrible crime hidden in high levels of Scottish society, where rich and powerful people may be hiding the truth from Carl.
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Netflix has not announced the premiere date yet, so viewers should wait for official news before trusting release guesses or fan timelines online for now.
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Want every Dept. Q Season 2 clue? Read the article for filming news, new cast details, cold case hints, and Netflix release updates now today.
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