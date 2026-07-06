Dept. Q Season 2 begins filming in Edinburgh, as Carl Morck returns with ten new stars and a cold case tied to powerful secrets now.

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Dept. Q Season 2 Cast Update Opens A Dark New Case Now

Netflix confirmed production started in Edinburgh on June 25, giving fans the first strong sign that Carl Morck’s next case is moving forward this season.

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Netflix Starts Filming Dept. Q Season 2 In Edinburgh Now

Matthew Goode returns as DCI Carl Morck, leading his strange basement team into another cold case filled with danger, secrets, and hard truths again soon.

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Matthew Goode Returns As Carl Morck For Season 2 Now

Aisling Franciosi, Greg Wise, Tony Curran, Amy Brenneman, and more join the cast, bringing new suspects and power players into the story this season ahead.

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Ten New Cast Members Join Dept. Q Season 2 Mystery Now

Season 2 follows a terrible crime hidden in high levels of Scottish society, where rich and powerful people may be hiding the truth from Carl.

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Scottish Society Secrets Drive The Next Cold Case Now

Netflix has not announced the premiere date yet, so viewers should wait for official news before trusting release guesses or fan timelines online for now.

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Netflix Has Not Set The Dept. Q Season 2 Date Yet Now

Want every Dept. Q Season 2 clue? Read the article for filming news, new cast details, cold case hints, and Netflix release updates now today.

Read The Full Dept. Q Season 2 Cast Update Today Now

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