Dexter Resurrection Season 2 set photos reveal Dexter in New York, with new killers, old family ghosts, and danger closing in from every side now.

Dexter Resurrection Season 2 Killer Hunt

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New York Photos Reveal Clues

The photos show Dexter Morgan filming in New York City as production continues, giving fans fresh clues about where the story is heading next soon.

Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Uma Thurman’s Charley appears closer to Dexter in the new images, hinting their connection may become important during the season’s darker story in New York.

Charley Connection Grows

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Brian Cox appears as Don Framt, the New York Ripper, and the photos suggest Dexter may be tracking him through the city soon this season.

New Ripper Threat Emerges

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Dan Stevens is seen as Owen Stark, the Five Borough Killer, near a police station, which makes his calm look feel more scary to fans.

Five Borough Killer Arrives

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Harrison, Harry, Detective Wallace, Detective Oliva, and Captain Mixon also appear, making Season 2 feel packed with old pain and new trouble for Dexter again.

Returning Faces Add Pressure

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Want every Dexter Resurrection Season 2 set photo clue? Read the article for killer reveals, cast sightings, New York hints, and release talk now today.

Read The Full Set Photo Update

Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images