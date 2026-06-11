Dexter Resurrection Season 2 set photos reveal Dexter in New York, with new killers, old family ghosts, and danger closing in from every side now.
Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The photos show Dexter Morgan filming in New York City as production continues, giving fans fresh clues about where the story is heading next soon.
Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Uma Thurman’s Charley appears closer to Dexter in the new images, hinting their connection may become important during the season’s darker story in New York.
Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Brian Cox appears as Don Framt, the New York Ripper, and the photos suggest Dexter may be tracking him through the city soon this season.
Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Dan Stevens is seen as Owen Stark, the Five Borough Killer, near a police station, which makes his calm look feel more scary to fans.
Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Harrison, Harry, Detective Wallace, Detective Oliva, and Captain Mixon also appear, making Season 2 feel packed with old pain and new trouble for Dexter again.
Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Want every Dexter Resurrection Season 2 set photo clue? Read the article for killer reveals, cast sightings, New York hints, and release talk now today.
Image © 2026 Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images