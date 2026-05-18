The White Lotus Season 4 moves to France with Cannes chaos. Laura Dern joins after a cast change, while luxury hotels hide new secrets ahead.
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Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Monaco, and Paris shape the new story. Film teams, red carpets, and rich guests bring fame pressure into the resort mystery this season.
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Laura Dern joins after Helena Bonham Carter exits. Reports say Dern plays a new character, not the same role, after creative changes on set began.
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Helena Bonham Carter left after early filming. HBO said the first role did not align on set, so the part was reworked for Season 4.
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The cast adds Vincent Cassel, Heather Graham, Steve Coogan, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Max Greenfield, and more for a busy French mystery this new season.
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Luxury hotels become the stage for money, status, and movie world drama. Mike White can poke fun at fame, power, and rich guests again soon.
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Want more The White Lotus Season 4 details? Read the full article for Laura Dern news, Cannes clues, cast changes, and release updates today now.
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