The White Lotus Season 4 Cast Shakeup

The White Lotus Season 4 moves to France with Cannes chaos. Laura Dern joins after a cast change, while luxury hotels hide new secrets ahead.

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Cannes Brings Fame And Pressure

Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Monaco, and Paris shape the new story. Film teams, red carpets, and rich guests bring fame pressure into the resort mystery this season.

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Laura Dern Joins The Story

Laura Dern joins after Helena Bonham Carter exits. Reports say Dern plays a new character, not the same role, after creative changes on set began.

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Helena Bonham Carter Leaves

Helena Bonham Carter left after early filming. HBO said the first role did not align on set, so the part was reworked for Season 4.

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A Big Cast Checks In

The cast adds Vincent Cassel, Heather Graham, Steve Coogan, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Max Greenfield, and more for a busy French mystery this new season.

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France Becomes The New Stage

Luxury hotels become the stage for money, status, and movie world drama. Mike White can poke fun at fame, power, and rich guests again soon.

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Read The Full White Lotus Update

Want more The White Lotus Season 4 details? Read the full article for Laura Dern news, Cannes clues, cast changes, and release updates today now.

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