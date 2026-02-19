Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4 returns on FOX. Three new farmers search for love, and women try farm life while romance grows fast too.
Image © 2026 Fox / Eureka Productions
FOX set the premiere for April 21, 2026. Episodes air on Tuesdays, and you can stream later on Hulu, keeping weekly drama alive there easily.
This season follows three farmers, not four. The show says fewer leads means deeper stories, more time, and stronger bonds with each woman on screen.
Meet Braden from Illinois, Brett from Tennessee, and Sean from California. Each runs a farm, works hard daily, and hopes for true love at home.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley returns as host. She guides talks, dates, and tough choices, helping both farmers and women speak clearly and stay kind all season long.
