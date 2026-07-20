Fast and Furious 11 is finally filming, giving fans their biggest sign yet that Dom’s final ride in the main series is heading toward theaters.
Image © 2023 Universal Pictures
Vin Diesel thanked fans for waiting and said the team spent years planning what he hopes will become the saga’s most amazing and emotional finale.
Image © 2023 Universal Pictures
Universal has set Fast Forever for March 17, 2028, giving the cast and crew more time to complete the huge final chapter with great care.
Image © 2023 Giulia Parmigiani/Universal Pictures
Louis Leterrier returns to direct, continuing the story after Fast X and guiding Dom, his family, and their enemies toward one huge emotional final showdown.
Image © 2023 Universal Pictures
Jason Momoa’s Dante remains the main threat after Fast X, leaving Dom’s family in danger and setting up a tense fight in the final film.
Image © 2023 Universal Pictures
The finale may honor the series through street racing, fast cars, old friends, and the family bond that has shaped every chapter for many years.
Image © 2023 Universal Pictures
Want release details, story clues, cast news, and Vin Diesel’s filming message? Read the full article for every Fast and Furious 11 update you need.
Image © 2023 Universal Pictures