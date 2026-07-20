Fast and Furious 11 is finally filming, giving fans their biggest sign yet that Dom’s final ride in the main series is heading toward theaters.

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Fast and Furious 11 Starts Filming for Its Final Ride

Vin Diesel thanked fans for waiting and said the team spent years planning what he hopes will become the saga’s most amazing and emotional finale.

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Vin Diesel Promises Fans an Amazing Final Chapter Ahead

Universal has set Fast Forever for March 17, 2028, giving the cast and crew more time to complete the huge final chapter with great care.

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Fast Forever Is Set to Race Into Theaters in March 2028

Louis Leterrier returns to direct, continuing the story after Fast X and guiding Dom, his family, and their enemies toward one huge emotional final showdown.

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Louis Leterrier Returns to Direct the Saga’s Finale

Jason Momoa’s Dante remains the main threat after Fast X, leaving Dom’s family in danger and setting up a tense fight in the final film.

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Dante Reyes Still Stands Between Dom and His Family

The finale may honor the series through street racing, fast cars, old friends, and the family bond that has shaped every chapter for many years.

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The Final Film May Return to Cars, Family, and Roots

Want release details, story clues, cast news, and Vin Diesel’s filming message? Read the full article for every Fast and Furious 11 update you need.

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