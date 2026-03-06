For All Mankind Season 5 returns on Apple TV+ with a big time jump to 2012. Mars colony Happy Valley faces new fights for freedom.

For All Mankind Season 5 Returns In 2012

Image © 2026 Apple TV / Tall Ship Productions / Sony Pictures Television Studios

Release Date And Weekly Schedule

Season 5 premieres March 27, 2026. New episodes drop every Friday until May 29, 2026. It streams only on Apple TV+ worldwide for all fans.

Image © 2026 Apple TV / Tall Ship Productions / Sony Pictures Television Studios

After the Goldilocks asteroid theft, Earth wants law and control on Mars. Settlers push back, and the gap between planets grows fast in Season 5.

The Goldilocks Heist Changes Everything

Image © 2026 Apple TV / Tall Ship Productions / Sony Pictures Television Studios

Happy Valley is now a real town with thousands of people. New leaders rise, old rules break, and daily life turns tense on Mars today.

Happy Valley Becomes A Tense City

Image © 2026 Apple TV / Tall Ship Productions / Sony Pictures Television Studios

Season 5 brings back key faces from earlier years and adds new people in the colony. Their choices spark fights, love, and fear again now.

New Faces Bring New Trouble

Image © 2026 Apple TV / Tall Ship Productions / Sony Pictures Television Studios

The official teaser shows Ed looking back, then cuts to Mars bikes, bars, and protests. It promises bold action and sharp drama for Season 5.

Teaser Shows Mars Vs Earth Pressure

Image © 2026 Apple TV / Tall Ship Productions / Sony Pictures Television Studios

Want full details on For All Mankind Season 5? Read the article for trailer notes, cast updates, and the Mars versus Earth power shift today.

Read The Full For All Mankind Update

Image © 2026 Apple TV / Tall Ship Productions / Sony Pictures Television Studios