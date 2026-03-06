For All Mankind Season 5 returns on Apple TV+ with a big time jump to 2012. Mars colony Happy Valley faces new fights for freedom.
Image © 2026 Apple TV / Tall Ship Productions / Sony Pictures Television Studios
Season 5 premieres March 27, 2026. New episodes drop every Friday until May 29, 2026. It streams only on Apple TV+ worldwide for all fans.
After the Goldilocks asteroid theft, Earth wants law and control on Mars. Settlers push back, and the gap between planets grows fast in Season 5.
Happy Valley is now a real town with thousands of people. New leaders rise, old rules break, and daily life turns tense on Mars today.
Season 5 brings back key faces from earlier years and adds new people in the colony. Their choices spark fights, love, and fear again now.
The official teaser shows Ed looking back, then cuts to Mars bikes, bars, and protests. It promises bold action and sharp drama for Season 5.
