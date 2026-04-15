Foundation Season 4 is already filming in Prague. Apple TV+ is moving ahead, and the next chapter promises a bigger story with higher stakes soon.
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Lee Pace said filming is active in Prague. That update proves the show is moving forward and calms fears about any sudden cancelation right now.
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The article says Season 4 adds a new dimension to the story. That could make the world larger, stranger, and more complex than before yet.
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Season 3 changed the balance of power, and Season 4 keeps that going. The Mule remains a major threat to the Empire from shadows.
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Lee Pace and Jared Harris should stay central in Season 4. Hari Seldon still matters, and Empire stories will likely keep growing from here on.
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David and Josh Friedman still lead the series, with more writers helping shape the next season. That should keep the story sharp for fans.
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Want more Foundation Season 4 news? Read the full article for filming details, story clues, returning names, and what may happen next on Apple TV+.
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