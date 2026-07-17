Heat 2 update has fans buzzing, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale reportedly circle Michael Mann’s long-awaited crime sequel before filming starts later this year.

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Heat 2 Update Teases DiCaprio And Bale Crime Return

Reports say Heat 2 could begin filming in November 2026, giving fans the clearest sign yet that the project is finally moving forward at last.

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Heat 2 Filming Could Start In November 2026 Very Soon

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly set to play Chris Shiherlis, the role once played by Val Kilmer in the original 1995 Heat movie for fans today.

Image © 2021 Niko Tavernise/Apple TV 

DiCaprio May Play Chris In Heat 2 Crime Story Soon

Christian Bale is reportedly attached as Vincent Hanna, the intense detective first played by Al Pacino, though studio deals are not final yet for now.

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Christian Bale Could Take Over Vincent Hanna Role Now

Michael Mann is expected to write and direct Heat 2, adapting the novel he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner into a new movie for theaters soon.

Image © 1995 Warner Bros.

Michael Mann Returns For A Prequel Sequel Crime Epic

Heat 2 has no official release date yet, so fans should wait for Amazon MGM or Michael Mann before trusting any date online right now.

Image © 1995 Warner Bros.

No Heat 2 Release Date Has Been Confirmed Yet Today

Want every Heat 2 clue? Read the article for cast news, filming plans, release updates, story details, and Michael Mann’s next crime epic now today.

Read The Full Heat 2 Cast And Filming Update Today

Image © 1995 Warner Bros.