Heat 2 update has fans buzzing, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale reportedly circle Michael Mann’s long-awaited crime sequel before filming starts later this year.
Image © 2026 Niko Tavernise/Apple TV
Reports say Heat 2 could begin filming in November 2026, giving fans the clearest sign yet that the project is finally moving forward at last.
Image © 2022 Scott Garfield/Netflix
Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly set to play Chris Shiherlis, the role once played by Val Kilmer in the original 1995 Heat movie for fans today.
Image © 2021 Niko Tavernise/Apple TV
Christian Bale is reportedly attached as Vincent Hanna, the intense detective first played by Al Pacino, though studio deals are not final yet for now.
Image © 2026 Warner Bros.
Michael Mann is expected to write and direct Heat 2, adapting the novel he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner into a new movie for theaters soon.
Image © 1995 Warner Bros.
Heat 2 has no official release date yet, so fans should wait for Amazon MGM or Michael Mann before trusting any date online right now.
Image © 1995 Warner Bros.
Want every Heat 2 clue? Read the article for cast news, filming plans, release updates, story details, and Michael Mann’s next crime epic now today.
Image © 1995 Warner Bros.