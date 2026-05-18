High Potential Season 3 Shakeup

High Potential Season 3 brings new leaders after Todd Harthan exits. Morgan Gillory returns as Wagner’s fate and Roman’s secrets push the mystery forward again.

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Nora and Lilla Zuckerman take over as co showrunners and producers. Their past work includes Suits, Fringe, Poker Face, and Prodigal Son for strong mysteries.

New Showrunners Take Over

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Steve Howey’s Status Changes

Steve Howey is not returning as a regular after Season 2. His character Wagner may still appear later if the story needs him again soon.

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Wagner’s Fate Is Unclear

Wagner was found badly hurt after meeting someone linked to Roman. Season 3 starts with one big question: can he survive this attack or not?

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Roman Makes It Personal

Roman Sinquerra is alive after years away. His secret FBI past pulls Morgan into danger and makes her family story more personal than before now.

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Morgan’s Team Still Matters

Kaitlin Olson returns as Morgan, the sharp single mom who helps solve crimes. Karadec and key producers also remain part of the team for Season 3.

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Read The Full Season 3 Update

Want more High Potential Season 3 news? Read the full article for showrunner changes, Wagner clues, Roman updates, and release date watch now right here.

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