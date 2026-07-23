High Potential Season 3 will skip 2026, but ABC has not canceled it. Morgan's next mystery is still coming, with bigger answers waiting in 2027.

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High Potential Season 3 Delayed, but Hope Is Still Alive

ABC plans to bring the show back during midseason 2027. However, the network has not shared an exact date or episode count for fans yet.

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ABC Moves High Potential Season 3 Into Midseason 2027

New showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman are leading the writers room. Behind-the-scenes photos confirm that work on Morgan's next cases is already well underway now.

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The Season 3 Writers Room Is Already Hard at Work Now

ABC has not announced when cameras will roll yet. The active writers room shows progress, but production remains in an early stage for Season 3.

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Filming Is Not Confirmed, but the Story Is Moving Ahead

Kaitlin Olson is expected back as Morgan, while the story may explore Nick Wagner's stabbing and Roman's disappearance after Season 2's tense ending even further.

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Morgan Returns to Face Two Huge Unfinished Mysteries

ABC often uses midseason releases to reduce long breaks between episodes. That plan could keep viewers interested once Morgan's new mysteries finally begin unfolding onscreen.

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Why the 2027 Delay May Help High Potential Stay Strong

Want more on the release plan, writers, cast, and unfinished mysteries? Read the full article to learn every key High Potential Season 3 update now.

Discover What the Delay Means for Morgan and Season 3

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