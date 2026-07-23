High Potential Season 3 will skip 2026, but ABC has not canceled it. Morgan's next mystery is still coming, with bigger answers waiting in 2027.
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ABC plans to bring the show back during midseason 2027. However, the network has not shared an exact date or episode count for fans yet.
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New showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman are leading the writers room. Behind-the-scenes photos confirm that work on Morgan's next cases is already well underway now.
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ABC has not announced when cameras will roll yet. The active writers room shows progress, but production remains in an early stage for Season 3.
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Kaitlin Olson is expected back as Morgan, while the story may explore Nick Wagner's stabbing and Roman's disappearance after Season 2's tense ending even further.
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ABC often uses midseason releases to reduce long breaks between episodes. That plan could keep viewers interested once Morgan's new mysteries finally begin unfolding onscreen.
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Want more on the release plan, writers, cast, and unfinished mysteries? Read the full article to learn every key High Potential Season 3 update now.
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