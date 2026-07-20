High Potential is moving again. The Season 3 writers’ room is open, but fans must wait until 2027 to see Morgan’s story continue on ABC.
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Nora and Lilla Zuckerman now lead the writing team, bringing fresh direction as work begins on new cases, twists, and character stories for Season 3.
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Showrunner Todd Harthan stepped down in March to focus on Disney’s Eragon series, leaving the Zuckerman sisters to guide High Potential into its next chapter.
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ABC moved Season 3 to its 2027 midseason schedule, hoping fewer breaks between episodes will keep viewers engaged and help the show build stronger momentum.
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ABC has not revealed the episode count. Reports suggest Season 3 could be shorter than Season 2, which expanded to eighteen episodes before the delay.
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Captain Nick Wagner was stabbed, Morgan still seeks Roman, and her partnership with Karadec remains open, giving Season 3 several urgent stories to fully resolve.
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Want every detail on the new writers, release plan, cast changes, and unfinished stories? Read the full article for the High Potential Season 3 update.
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