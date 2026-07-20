High Potential is moving again. The Season 3 writers’ room is open, but fans must wait until 2027 to see Morgan’s story continue on ABC.

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High Potential Season 3 Is Moving—But Fans Must Wait

Nora and Lilla Zuckerman now lead the writing team, bringing fresh direction as work begins on new cases, twists, and character stories for Season 3.

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New Showrunners Take Charge of High Potential Season 3

Showrunner Todd Harthan stepped down in March to focus on Disney’s Eragon series, leaving the Zuckerman sisters to guide High Potential into its next chapter.

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Why Todd Harthan Left High Potential Before Season 3

ABC moved Season 3 to its 2027 midseason schedule, hoping fewer breaks between episodes will keep viewers engaged and help the show build stronger momentum.

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Why ABC Is Holding High Potential Season 3 Until 2027

ABC has not revealed the episode count. Reports suggest Season 3 could be shorter than Season 2, which expanded to eighteen episodes before the delay.

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Season 3 May Return With Fewer Episodes Than Before

Captain Nick Wagner was stabbed, Morgan still seeks Roman, and her partnership with Karadec remains open, giving Season 3 several urgent stories to fully resolve.

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Season 2’s Shocking Ending Sets Up Even Bigger Trouble

Want every detail on the new writers, release plan, cast changes, and unfinished stories? Read the full article for the High Potential Season 3 update.

Read the Full Season 3 Update and See What Comes Next

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