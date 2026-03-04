House of David Season 2 continues after Goliath falls. David grows from hero to leader, while Saul weakens and Israel faces chaos again today soon.
Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / The Wonder Project / Nomadic Pictures / Argonauts / Kingdom Story Company / Lionsgate Television
Prime Video streams Season 2 worldwide on March 27, 2026. Earlier, fans watched through the Wonder Project add-on in fall 2025 first for some viewers.
Season 2 has eight episodes. Multiple episodes drop on premiere day, then new ones arrive weekly, keeping the story moving and talk strong online too.
Israel nears collapse as iron weapons spread. David trains for war and duty. In the palace, love sparks and alliances shift fast at night now.
Michael Iskander returns as David. Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, and Stephen Lang are back, with Indy Lewis adding more emotion to this season for fans.
You can watch Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video with a standard membership. The Wonder Project add-on is no longer required for streaming right now.
Want more House of David Season 2 facts, cast names, and story notes? Read the full article for dates, trailer, and what comes next today.
