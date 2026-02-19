House of the Dragon Season 3 has no fixed date yet. The best guess is summer 2026 on HBO, after season two’s long gap again.
HBO renewed the show for Season 3 and promised eight episodes. Big battles are coming, so post work and effects take time to finish right.
Behind the scenes, fans watch George R. R. Martin and the show team. Some choices upset him, but talks may continue later this year too.
HBO hinted Season 3 will miss the 2026 Emmys window. That means it should start after May, likely June or July for a summer run.
The Dance of the Dragons turns into open war. Rhaenyra and Aegon fight for power, while Daemon and Aemond clash in brutal moves ahead soon.
Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith should return, with Olivia Cooke and others. New faces may join, as armies gather and dragons rise again on screen.
