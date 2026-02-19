House of the Dragon Season 3 has no fixed date yet. The best guess is summer 2026 on HBO, after season two’s long gap again.

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Release Date

Image © 2025 Ollie Upton / HBO

Summer 2026 Is The Current Target

HBO renewed the show for Season 3 and promised eight episodes. Big battles are coming, so post work and effects take time to finish right.

Image © 2025 Ollie Upton / HBO

Behind the scenes, fans watch George R. R. Martin and the show team. Some choices upset him, but talks may continue later this year too.

Behind-The-Scenes Talk Is Loud

Image © 2025 Ollie Upton / HBO

HBO hinted Season 3 will miss the 2026 Emmys window. That means it should start after May, likely June or July for a summer run.

Why June Or July Feels Likely

Image © 2025 Ollie Upton / HBO

The Dance of the Dragons turns into open war. Rhaenyra and Aegon fight for power, while Daemon and Aemond clash in brutal moves ahead soon.

The Dance Turns Into Full War

Image © 2025 Ollie Upton / HBO

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith should return, with Olivia Cooke and others. New faces may join, as armies gather and dragons rise again on screen.

Who We Expect To See Back

Image © 2025 Ollie Upton / HBO

Want the clearest House of the Dragon Season 3 release date clues? Read the full article for updates, sources, and what summer 2026 could mean.

Get The Full Season 3 Date Update

Image © 2025 Ollie Upton / HBO