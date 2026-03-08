House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser shows war rising fast. Rhaenyra and Daemon prepare, dragons roar, and the Iron Throne fight turns deadly again.

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Teaser

June 2026 Premiere Is Confirmed

HBO confirmed the season will premiere in June 2026. Eight episodes are planned. Expect weekly drops on Max, with bigger battles than before this time.

The teaser flashes dragon fights, ships, and armies moving. Both sides call for loyalty. Every choice brings death, betrayal, and fear across Westeros at last.

Dragon War Spreads Across Westeros

Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, and Aemond all appear. King’s Landing stays tense. Old friends clash, and family bonds break under power games right now too here.

Rhaenyra And Aemond Push Harder

New dragons are teased, with more fire in the sky. Fresh faces may join the court. The war spreads to every kingdom very soon again.

New Dragons And New Faces Teased

HBO has already confirmed another season after this one. Season 3 sets up the endgame, with the Dance of the Dragons going full war now.

Season 3 Sets Up The Endgame

