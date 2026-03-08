House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser shows war rising fast. Rhaenyra and Daemon prepare, dragons roar, and the Iron Throne fight turns deadly again.
Image © 2026 HBO
HBO confirmed the season will premiere in June 2026. Eight episodes are planned. Expect weekly drops on Max, with bigger battles than before this time.
Image © 2026 HBO
The teaser flashes dragon fights, ships, and armies moving. Both sides call for loyalty. Every choice brings death, betrayal, and fear across Westeros at last.
Image © 2026 Ollie Upton/HBO
Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, and Aemond all appear. King’s Landing stays tense. Old friends clash, and family bonds break under power games right now too here.
Image © 2026 Theo Whiteman/HBO
New dragons are teased, with more fire in the sky. Fresh faces may join the court. The war spreads to every kingdom very soon again.
Image © 2026 HBO
HBO has already confirmed another season after this one. Season 3 sets up the endgame, with the Dance of the Dragons going full war now.
Image © 2026 Theo Whiteman/HBO
Want a full House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser breakdown? Read the article for scene notes, dragon names, cast updates, and June 2026 news.
Image © 2026 Ollie Upton/HBO