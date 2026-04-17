The Chosen Season 6 is coming soon with a confirmed release date. Fans can expect a powerful story, weekly episodes, and a big finale experience.
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The Chosen Season 6 will premiere on November 15, 2026 on Prime Video. Episodes will release weekly, making it for fans to follow the story.
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The story focuses on the final 24 hours of Jesus' life. It shows Good Friday events, building emotion as the story moves closer to end.
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Three episodes will drop on the first day, then one episode each week. This release style helps viewers reflect and build excitement toward the finale.
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The Chosen Season 6 stands out for its emotional depth and powerful storytelling. It shows different perspectives from followers, leaders, and rulers during historical moments.
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Main cast members return including Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, along with Elizabeth Tabish and others. Their performances bring emotion and make the story feel real.
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Want details about The Chosen Season 6 release, cast, and story? Read the article now to get updates and everything you need to know.
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