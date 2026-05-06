Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 8 return date May 2026

Jersey shore family vacation season 8 return date may 2026 is set. Fans can watch new episodes soon with drama, trips, and big life updates.

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The show returns on May 7, 2026. It continues the second half of season 8 after a long break since September 2025 for fans.

Official Return Date

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Where To Watch

Fans can watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV at 8 PM ET and PT. It will also air in the US, Canada, worldwide.

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Cast Members Return

Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike, Vinny, Ronnie, Angelina, Deena, and Sammi return. The group brings back strong friendships, drama, and fun moments together.

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What To Expect

New episodes include trips, parties, fights, and laughs. Fans will also see weddings, baby updates, family talks, and some serious topics like mental health.

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Is This The Final Season

MTV says this is the final season, but cast hints suggest more may come. Fans should watch closely for updates after the season ends.

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Read Full Update

Want full details on Jersey shore family vacation season 8 return date may 2026, cast updates, and storylines? Read the full article now for more.

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