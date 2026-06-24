Landman Season 3 is confirmed, but Tommy Norris faces a tougher oil war as CTT drama, family pressure, and Gallino’s threats keep building fast now.

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Landman Season 3 Update Builds Tommy’s Next Oil War

Paramount Plus has not announced an official release date yet, so fans should wait for real news before trusting late 2026 or 2027 rumors online.

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Paramount Plus Still Has No Official Release Date Yet

Reports do not fully agree on filming, but Billy Bob Thornton said work could start near late August, keeping fans alert for official updates soon.

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Filming Reports Keep Landman Season 3 Fans Guessing

Tommy’s new power with CTT Oil may bring bigger choices, risky deals, and business trouble that could shake his family’s future this season ahead now.

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Tommy Norris Faces More CTT Oil Pressure Ahead Now

Season 3 may answer Cooper and Ariana questions while Gallino’s threats create fear, danger, and personal problems across Tommy’s oil world again soon for fans.

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Family Drama And Gallino Threats Raise The Stakes Now

Billy Bob Thornton is expected back as Tommy, while Demi Moore and key family, business, and oil field characters may stay important this season again.

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Returning Cast Could Keep The Oil Story Burning Hot

Want every Landman Season 3 clue? Read the article for release talk, filming updates, cast notes, CTT Oil drama, and Tommy’s next fight today now.

Read The Full Landman Season 3 Oil War Update Today

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