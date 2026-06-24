Landman Season 3 is confirmed, but Tommy Norris faces a tougher oil war as CTT drama, family pressure, and Gallino’s threats keep building fast now.
Image © 2025 Photo by Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Paramount Plus has not announced an official release date yet, so fans should wait for real news before trusting late 2026 or 2027 rumors online.
Image © 2025 Paramount+
Reports do not fully agree on filming, but Billy Bob Thornton said work could start near late August, keeping fans alert for official updates soon.
Image © 2026 Paramount+
Tommy’s new power with CTT Oil may bring bigger choices, risky deals, and business trouble that could shake his family’s future this season ahead now.
Image © 2026 Paramount+
Season 3 may answer Cooper and Ariana questions while Gallino’s threats create fear, danger, and personal problems across Tommy’s oil world again soon for fans.
Image © 2026 Paramount+
Billy Bob Thornton is expected back as Tommy, while Demi Moore and key family, business, and oil field characters may stay important this season again.
Image © 2026 Paramount+
Want every Landman Season 3 clue? Read the article for release talk, filming updates, cast notes, CTT Oil drama, and Tommy’s next fight today now.
Image © 2026 Paramount+