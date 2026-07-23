Filming is over, and Mickey Haller’s final chapter is closer. Season 5 promises one last case, family shocks, and an emotional Netflix farewell at last.
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Production wrapped in July 2026, sending the ten new episodes into post-production, where editors will finish the sound, music, visuals, and final cuts for Netflix.
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Manuel Garcia-Rulfo thanked the cast, crew, and viewers, saying Mickey would remain with him after five seasons playing Netflix’s determined Los Angeles defense lawyer onscreen.
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The final ten episodes adapt Michael Connelly’s Resurrection Walk, following Mickey into a dangerous corruption case tied to a wrongly convicted woman seeking justice now.
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Season 4 revealed Mickey has a half-sister named Emi. Her arrival links his family past to the new case and may change his future forever.
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Netflix has not announced a release date. Reports suggest early 2027, but fans should treat that window as an estimate until official news finally arrives.
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Want the full cast, story clues, farewell message, and release details? Read the complete article to learn everything known about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5.
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