Filming is over, and Mickey Haller’s final chapter is closer. Season 5 promises one last case, family shocks, and an emotional Netflix farewell at last.

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Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 Wraps as Mickey Faces Goodbye

Production wrapped in July 2026, sending the ten new episodes into post-production, where editors will finish the sound, music, visuals, and final cuts for Netflix.

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Season 5 Finishes Filming and Moves Into Final Cuts

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo thanked the cast, crew, and viewers, saying Mickey would remain with him after five seasons playing Netflix’s determined Los Angeles defense lawyer onscreen.

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Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Shares His Emotional Mickey Farewell

The final ten episodes adapt Michael Connelly’s Resurrection Walk, following Mickey into a dangerous corruption case tied to a wrongly convicted woman seeking justice now.

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The Final Season Turns Resurrection Walk Into Ten Episodes

Season 4 revealed Mickey has a half-sister named Emi. Her arrival links his family past to the new case and may change his future forever.

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Mickey’s Secret Half-Sister Changes His Final Case

Netflix has not announced a release date. Reports suggest early 2027, but fans should treat that window as an estimate until official news finally arrives.

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Netflix Still Has Not Set the Season 5 Release Date

Want the full cast, story clues, farewell message, and release details? Read the complete article to learn everything known about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5.

Mickey’s Final Case Holds More Twists Worth Uncovering

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