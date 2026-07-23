Lioness Season 3 has finished filming, and the first teaser hints that Joe’s next mission could threaten her team, family, and future like never before.

Image © 2026 Ryan Green/Paramount+

Lioness Season 3 Is Coming With Joe’s Most Personal War

Paramount+ has not confirmed a final premiere date, though reports point to late summer 2026. Fans should treat any exact date as unconfirmed for now.

Image © 2026 Emerson Miller/Paramount+ 

Filming Is Complete, but the Release Date Is Still Hidden

The teaser shows hidden networks, foreign agents, and possible betrayal. These threats may push Joe into a dangerous fight that reaches far beyond her work.

Image © 2026 Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The New Teaser Brings Secret Enemies Close to Joe’s Home

Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, and Laysla De Oliveira are expected back, bringing familiar leaders and field agents into the new mission.

Image © 2026 Ryan Green/Paramount+ 

Major Lioness Stars Are Set to Return for Season 3

Ian Bohen is linked to Season 3 as Grady, a military newcomer who could change trust, plans, and danger inside the Lioness team this season.

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Ian Bohen Joins the Mission as a Skilled New Operative

Season 3 may test Joe’s balance between duty and home as old dangers grow, allies face pressure, and her family moves closer to the conflict.

Image © 2026 Ryan Green/Paramount+

Joe Must Protect Her Family While Facing Bigger Threats

Want the full cast list, teaser clues, release talk, and story details? Read the complete article for everything known about Lioness Season 3 right now.

See Every Lioness Season 3 Clue Before the Show Returns

Image © 2026 Emerson Miller/Paramount+