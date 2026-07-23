Lioness Season 3 has finished filming, and the first teaser hints that Joe’s next mission could threaten her team, family, and future like never before.
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Paramount+ has not confirmed a final premiere date, though reports point to late summer 2026. Fans should treat any exact date as unconfirmed for now.
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The teaser shows hidden networks, foreign agents, and possible betrayal. These threats may push Joe into a dangerous fight that reaches far beyond her work.
Image © 2026 Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, and Laysla De Oliveira are expected back, bringing familiar leaders and field agents into the new mission.
Image © 2026 Ryan Green/Paramount+
Ian Bohen is linked to Season 3 as Grady, a military newcomer who could change trust, plans, and danger inside the Lioness team this season.
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Season 3 may test Joe’s balance between duty and home as old dangers grow, allies face pressure, and her family moves closer to the conflict.
Image © 2026 Ryan Green/Paramount+
Want the full cast list, teaser clues, release talk, and story details? Read the complete article for everything known about Lioness Season 3 right now.
Image © 2026 Emerson Miller/Paramount+