Mayfair Witches Season 3 is confirmed by AMC. Filming has wrapped, and the story heads into darker magic. Rowan returns with bigger power now.
Season 3 moves the action to Salem, Massachusetts, the town of witch trials. New families and old history add fresh fear and deeper lore.
AMC says Season 3 will air in 2026 on AMC and AMC+. No exact month is set, since post work takes time.
Rowan grows stronger, but Julien rises too. The new season keeps their power struggle central, with the Mayfair house caught in between.
Season 2 ends with Rowan gaining power after drinking Lasher’s blood. Julien controls Cortland, making the next chapter a direct clash.
Alexandra Daddario returns as Rowan, with Harry Hamlin and Tongayi Chirisa. Omar Maskati joins as Leo, tied to the Salem story.
