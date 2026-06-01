McBee Dynasty Season 3 Farm Crisis

McBee Dynasty Season 3 returns with the family farm in danger, as legal trouble, bank pressure, and family choices threaten everything they built together now.

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Bravo Sets The Premiere

Bravo says Season 3 starts Monday, June 15, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET, giving fans a clear date for the McBee return on Bravo again.

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Farm Money Pressure Grows

The McBees must fight to protect their farm and business as banks call in loans and push the family toward hard money choices this season.

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Legal Trouble Raises Stakes

Steven McBee Sr.'s legal problems add more fear, with the family facing questions about prison time, public pressure, and their future on the farm now.

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Familiar Faces Return

Steven Jr., Cole, Jesse, Brayden, Kristi, Alli, Kacie, and Allie are back, giving Season 3 many family ties and fresh drama for viewers to follow.

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Love And Loss Hit Home

Season 3 also teases romance, pregnancy, emotional goodbyes, and big losses, making the farm crisis feel personal for every McBee family member this time around.

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Read The Full McBee Dynasty Update

Want the full McBee Dynasty Season 3 update? Read the article for premiere details, cast news, farm drama, and what may happen next on Bravo soon.

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