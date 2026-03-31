Million Dollar Secret Season 2 premieres on Netflix April 15, 2026. The hit game returns with more players, more pressure, and bigger secrets to hide.

Million Dollar Secret Season 2 Premiere

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The Episode Plan Is Now Set

Netflix will split the season into batches. Episodes one to three arrive first, then more episodes follow on April 22 and April 29.

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This season brings fourteen strangers into a glamorous estate. They all get a mysterious box, but only one person starts with the million dollars.

Fourteen Strangers Enter The Estate

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The main twist stays the same. One player has the money and must hide their identity, while everyone else tries to expose them.

One Player Must Hide The Money

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Season 2 adds trickier agendas, harder challenges, and secret tasks. Alliances can shift fast, and the hidden millionaire faces more danger than before.

New Twists Raise The Pressure

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Peter Serafinowicz returns to guide the game again. He leads players through lies, pressure, and choices as trust breaks down inside the estate.

Peter Serafinowicz Returns As Host

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Want more Million Dollar Secret Season 2 details? Read the full article for release dates, game rules, host updates, and every new twist.

Read The Full Season 2 Breakdown

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