Million Dollar Secret Season 2 premieres on Netflix April 15, 2026. The hit game returns with more players, more pressure, and bigger secrets to hide.
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Netflix will split the season into batches. Episodes one to three arrive first, then more episodes follow on April 22 and April 29.
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This season brings fourteen strangers into a glamorous estate. They all get a mysterious box, but only one person starts with the million dollars.
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The main twist stays the same. One player has the money and must hide their identity, while everyone else tries to expose them.
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Season 2 adds trickier agendas, harder challenges, and secret tasks. Alliances can shift fast, and the hidden millionaire faces more danger than before.
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Peter Serafinowicz returns to guide the game again. He leads players through lies, pressure, and choices as trust breaks down inside the estate.
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Want more Million Dollar Secret Season 2 details? Read the full article for release dates, game rules, host updates, and every new twist.
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