Miss Scarlet Season 6 shows Eliza facing new pressure, deeper conflict, and rising tension with Blake. The trailer hints at secrets, danger, and major personal changes ahead.
Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress
The trailer opens with slow business and rising stress. Eliza and Blake clash, while Moses returns asking for help with a case filled with danger and secrets.
Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress
Eliza is warned not to ask about private matters. A voice says not to trust a man. Emotional tension rises as new cases pull her in deeper.
Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress
Season 6 brings political intrigue, an escaped patient, a society scandal, a treasure hunt, and a foreign ambassador’s death. Each case reveals hidden motives and personal risks.
Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress
Eliza and Blake face new feelings that shape their work. Their bond grows stronger yet harder, pushing both to confront pain, trust, and changing roles.
Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress
Eliza, Blake, Ivy, Potts, Clarence, Moses, and new faces return. Shifting roles, past problems, and rising pressure shape their stories across the new season.
Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress
Stream Miss Scarlet Season 6 on PBS Passport or watch the weekly PBS broadcast. Read the full article for story details, cast notes, and episode insights.
Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress