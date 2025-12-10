Miss Scarlet Season 6 Trailer

Miss Scarlet Season 6 shows Eliza facing new pressure, deeper conflict, and rising tension with Blake. The trailer hints at secrets, danger, and major personal changes ahead.

Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress

Trouble Begins

The trailer opens with slow business and rising stress. Eliza and Blake clash, while Moses returns asking for help with a case filled with danger and secrets.

Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress

Secrets And Warnings

Eliza is warned not to ask about private matters. A voice says not to trust a man. Emotional tension rises as new cases pull her in deeper.

Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress

Big Cases Ahead

Season 6 brings political intrigue, an escaped patient, a society scandal, a treasure hunt, and a foreign ambassador’s death. Each case reveals hidden motives and personal risks.

Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress

Eliza And Blake Shift

Eliza and Blake face new feelings that shape their work. Their bond grows stronger yet harder, pushing both to confront pain, trust, and changing roles.

Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress

Cast Returns

Eliza, Blake, Ivy, Potts, Clarence, Moses, and new faces return. Shifting roles, past problems, and rising pressure shape their stories across the new season.

Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress

Watch Miss Scarlet Season 6

Stream Miss Scarlet Season 6 on PBS Passport or watch the weekly PBS broadcast. Read the full article for story details, cast notes, and episode insights.

Image © 2025 Element 8 Entertainment / A+E Networks UK / GBH Boston / 87 Films / Other Mans Shoes / Work in Progress