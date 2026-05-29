Mobland Season 2 is filmed, but Tom Hardy’s future is now the big question. Harry Da Souza returns as danger grows around the Harrigans crime family.

Mobland Season 2 Hardy Twist

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No Premiere Date Yet

Paramount+ has not confirmed the premiere date yet. Reports say Season 2 is finished and expected later in 2026, so fans should wait official news.

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Reports say Hardy is expected in Season 2, but may not return for Season 3. That makes every Harry scene feel more important this time.

Hardy Is Still Expected Back

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Harry connects the Harrigan family to enemies, deals, and secrets. His calm fixer style helps viewers understand the wider crime world around them much better.

Harry Still Shapes The Story

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Season 2 should bring more Harrigan family trouble, with Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, and others helping keep the drama sharp and tense too.

Harrigan Trouble Gets Bigger

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The crime world may grow beyond London, with weapons, money, drugs, services, and power crossing borders as Harry faces tougher choices next season for sure.

Crime World May Expand

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Want the full Mobland Season 2 update? Read the article for Tom Hardy reports, release clues, cast notes, and what Harry may face next season.

Read The Full Mobland Season 2 Update

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