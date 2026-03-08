Mortal Kombat 2 brings the tournament at last. Earthrealm fighters prepare for Outworld. Cole’s quest continues, and a new hero enters: Johnny Cage today too.
Image © 2026 New Line Cinema / Atomic Monster / Broken Road Productions / Fireside Films
The movie hits theaters on October 24, 2025, including IMAX. It is the next chapter after the 2021 film’s final tease for fans worldwide again.
In the first film, Cole beat Sub-Zero with Scorpion’s help. Now he goes to Hollywood to find Johnny and start the tournament right away soon.
New fighters join the arena: Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Outworld’s emperor with huge power.
Shang Tsung returns with dark magic and allies. Quan Chi and Sindel add danger. The sequel leans into hellish realms and bigger stakes for Earthrealm.
Simon McQuoid directs again, with Jeremy Slater writing. The cast brings back Sonya, Jax, and more. It also sets up a trilogy after this fight.
