My Adventures With Superman Season 3 brings Superboy, Cyborg Superman, and bigger danger, making Clark’s next fight feel more personal than ever before.

My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Shock

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June Premiere Is Set

Season 3 premieres June 13, 2026, on Adult Swim and Toonami, giving fans a clear date after a long animated wait.

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Fans can stream the new season on HBO Max starting June 14, 2026, one day after the Adult Swim and Toonami premiere.

HBO Max Gets It Next

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Darren Criss joins as Connor Kent, also known as Superboy, bringing fresh questions about family, power, and what being a hero means.

Superboy Changes The Fight

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Cyborg Superman and other impostors may twist Clark’s image, making Metropolis question who Superman is and what he truly stands for.

Cyborg Superman Raises Fear

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Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira return as Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and Kara, keeping the show’s heart strong.

Clark’s Team Returns

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Want the full My Adventures With Superman Season 3 update? Read the article for trailer clues, cast news, release details, and bigger DC hints.

Read The Full Superman Update

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