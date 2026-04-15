My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 is confirmed for 2026. Jackie returns to Silver Falls, where love, family, and drama grow again fast.

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3 Update

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2026 Return Looks Likely

Netflix says Season 3 arrives in 2026. New reports point to a mid-2026 window, though the streamer still has not named a date yet officially.

Image © 2025 David Brown / Netflix

Filming started in August 2025 and wrapped in December. That faster schedule puts Season 3 in editing now, with final work underway today for release.

Filming Wrapped In December

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Season 2 ends with Jackie and Cole admitting they love each other. Alex overhears the moment, setting up a harder love triangle ahead for everyone.

Jackie Faces A Big Love Choice

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Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas return. Their return keeps Jackie, Cole, Alex, and the family at center again.

Main Cast Returns Again

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Three new cast members join Season 3. Chad Rook, Naveen Paddock, and Erin Karpluk add fresh problems, new bonds, and family tension to Silver Falls.

New Faces Shake Silver Falls

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Want more My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 details? Read the full article for release news, cast updates, and story clues right now.

Read The Full Season 3 Update

Image © 2025 David Brown / Netflix