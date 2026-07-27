The Season 3 trailer puts Jackie between Cole, Alex, and a face from home, turning her return to Silver Falls into her hardest choice yet.
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Jackie admitted she loves Cole, but Alex heard everything. Season 3 begins with hurt feelings, broken trust, and no easy answer for anyone involved now.
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George survives his health scare and recovers at home. His family stays close, while his advice pushes Jackie to stop feeling guilty and live again.
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Cole leaves football and becomes interested in drag racing. Alex joins a new riding team, giving both brothers fresh goals beyond their feelings for Jackie.
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Eliot, Jackie's friend from New York, arrives in Silver Falls with Uncle Richard. His visit brings back memories and adds tension to her love life.
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All ten Season 3 episodes arrive on Netflix August 6, 2026. The series is also renewed for Season 4, promising more drama after this return.
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Want more trailer clues, cast details, love triangle news, and release facts? Read the full article to see everything coming in Walter Boys Season 3.
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