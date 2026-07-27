The Season 3 trailer puts Jackie between Cole, Alex, and a face from home, turning her return to Silver Falls into her hardest choice yet.

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Jackie Faces Her Hardest Choice in the Season 3 Trailer

Jackie admitted she loves Cole, but Alex heard everything. Season 3 begins with hurt feelings, broken trust, and no easy answer for anyone involved now.

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Jackie's Love Confession Changes Everything in Season 3

George survives his health scare and recovers at home. His family stays close, while his advice pushes Jackie to stop feeling guilty and live again.

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George's Health Scare Brings the Walter Family Closer

Cole leaves football and becomes interested in drag racing. Alex joins a new riding team, giving both brothers fresh goals beyond their feelings for Jackie.

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Cole and Alex Take New Paths as Old Feelings Return

Eliot, Jackie's friend from New York, arrives in Silver Falls with Uncle Richard. His visit brings back memories and adds tension to her love life.

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Eliot's Arrival Makes Jackie's Choice Even More Messy

All ten Season 3 episodes arrive on Netflix August 6, 2026. The series is also renewed for Season 4, promising more drama after this return.

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Season 3 Lands on Netflix With Ten Episodes This August

Want more trailer clues, cast details, love triangle news, and release facts? Read the full article to see everything coming in Walter Boys Season 3.

See Every Season 3 Twist Before Jackie Makes Her Choice

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