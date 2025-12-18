Season 3 Is Officially Happening

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3 is confirmed for 2026, with drama, new characters, and major story changes coming to the Walter family.

Jackie’s confession to Cole, overheard by Alex, sets up a major shift in the love triangle and changes her path in Silver Falls forever

Jackie Faces a Big Love Decision

Meet the Returning Cast Members

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, and Johnny Link return, joined by the full Walter family cast and familiar friends from past seasons.

Say Hello to New Cast Additions

Chad Rook, Erin Karpluk, and Naveen Paddock bring new drama, including Mia Walter family member Hannah and a racer who hires Cole.

What's New in Season 3 Plot

The new season adds adult relationships, college plans, and tension from George’s health scare, all while deepening Jackie’s personal growth and school life.

Behind the Scenes and Where to Watch

Filmed in Calgary, directed by Monika Mitchell, with Melanie Halsall returning as showrunner. The new season will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

