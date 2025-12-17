Netflix confirms the show is coming back, following people on the autism spectrum as they date, build friendships, and share love stories fans care about.
Image © 2025 Netflix / Northern Pictures
After Season 3 reached Netflix’s Global Top 10, the platform renewed the series in May 2025, highlighting its impact and growing worldwide audience today now.
Season 4 is expected in 2026, continuing the award-winning unscripted style that earned multiple Emmys and praise for real, respectful storytelling from viewers worldwide.
The new season still focuses on empathy, inclusion, and real connection, showing dating journeys that break stereotypes and remind viewers everyone deserves love in modern relationships.
Fan favorites like Abbey and David, Dani and Henry, Connor and Georgie, plus others return, sharing updates on relationships that continue growing beyond the show.
Season 4 also introduces new participants from across the United States, bringing fresh voices, confidence, and dating experiences while keeping the focus on real connection.
