Only Murders in the Building Season 6 is confirmed by Hulu. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel return. The next mystery moves to London with fresh clues soon.

Only Murders In The Building Season 6

Renewed After The Season 5 Finale

Hulu renewed the show on October 28, 2025, right after the Season 5 finale. Season 6 keeps ten episodes, like before for fans worldwide again.

The trio leaves New York for the first time. London brings new streets, new suspects, and new jokes, plus new food and culture too here.

A New Setting: London

Season 5 ends with Cinda Canning collapsing outside the Arconia. Her death likely sparks Season 6, pulling the podcast crew into danger again in London.

Cinda’s Death Kicks Off The Case

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are set to return. Other favorites may pop in, depending on the London story and timing as well.

Who Is Expected To Return

No release date is set yet. Since the show is filming in London, a 2026 return seems possible, but Hulu has not said anything official.

Release Date Talk Is Still Quiet

