Outer Banks Season 5 ends the Pogues story. Netflix says the release date is in 2026. No exact day yet, but filming finished December 2025.
Image © 2024 Netflix / Rock Fish / Red Canoe Productions
Netflix renewed the show in November 2024 and confirmed Season 5 is the final chapter. Ten episodes will close every big plot line for fans.
Filming started June 2025 in South Carolina, then moved to Croatia in October. Production wrapped December 19, 2025, and post work runs into 2026 now.
Season 5 follows the Season 4 ending. The Pogues face grief after JJ’s death and chase the Blue Crown, fighting villain Chandler Groff at last.
Most main cast returns, including John B, Sarah, Kiara, and Pope. Carlacia Grant and Fiona Palomo stay regulars, with others promoted too this season again.
