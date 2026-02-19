Outer Banks Season 5 ends the Pogues story. Netflix says the release date is in 2026. No exact day yet, but filming finished December 2025.

Outer Banks Season 5 Release Date

Image © 2024 Netflix / Rock Fish / Red Canoe Productions

Netflix Confirms The Final Season

Netflix renewed the show in November 2024 and confirmed Season 5 is the final chapter. Ten episodes will close every big plot line for fans.

Filming started June 2025 in South Carolina, then moved to Croatia in October. Production wrapped December 19, 2025, and post work runs into 2026 now.

Filming Wrap Explains The Delay

Season 5 follows the Season 4 ending. The Pogues face grief after JJ’s death and chase the Blue Crown, fighting villain Chandler Groff at last.

The Blue Crown Hunt Continues

Most main cast returns, including John B, Sarah, Kiara, and Pope. Carlacia Grant and Fiona Palomo stay regulars, with others promoted too this season again.

Main Cast Returns For The End

JJ will not return, since he died in Season 4. Chase Stokes thanked fans, and creators say the ending was planned from day one always.

JJ Is Gone, The Stakes Rise

