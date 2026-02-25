Outlander Blood of My Blood Season 2 is happening. Starz says filming is wrapped. The prequel returns with more romance, danger, and family secrets soon.

Outlander Blood Of My Blood Season 2 News

Release Date Still Not Set Yet

Starz has not announced a release date yet. With post work ahead, Season 2 could land in summer or early fall 2026, possibly, on Starz.

Season 2 keeps exploring Jamie’s parents, Ellen and Brian, and Claire’s parents, Julia and Henry. Two love stories run in two time periods, together, again.

Two Love Stories In Two Time Eras

Stakes get higher this time. Castle politics and war tensions test every bond. Expect bigger feelings, harder choices, and more danger for both couples now.

Bigger Stakes And Harder Choices Ahead

Maril Davis stays involved as executive producer. The team aims to honor Outlander while telling fresh stories that protect the main timeline closely, as well.

The Same Key Producer Guides The Story

Lead cast includes Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine. Other clan players return too, and more names may be announced later soon.

Cast Names You Should Know

Want updates on Outlander Blood of My Blood Season 2? Read the full article for release clues, cast lists, story focus, and where to watch.

Read The Full Season 2 Update

