The first teaser trailer for Paradise Season 2 shows Xavier escaping the bunker, searching for Teri, and discovering survivors outside. New dangers and secrets shape the coming season.
Image © 2025 Rhode Island Ave. Productions / 20th Television / Hulu Originals
Xavier wakes after a crash and begins exploring a damaged world. He believes Teri survived, pushing him to uncover hidden truths beyond Paradise’s controlled system.
Season 1 ended with Trent exposed as the President’s murderer. His actions shook public trust and left Paradise divided, setting stronger conflict for Season 2.
Xavier finds Cal’s notebook filled with codes, maps, and proof survivors exist outside. It guides his mission to locate Teri and understand Paradise’s purpose.
Sterling K. Brown returns as Xavier, joined by Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden. Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty debut as key outside-world survivors.
Paradise Season 2 premieres February 23, 2026 on Hulu. Three episodes drop first, followed by weekly releases that build suspense and deepen the unfolding mystery.
