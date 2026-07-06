Ponies Season 2 is canceled, leaving Bea and Twila’s Moscow spy story unfinished after Peacock ended the show despite strong reviews and cliffhangers today now.

Image © 2025 Peacock

Ponies Season 2 Canceled After Cliffhanger Ending Now

Peacock canceled Ponies after one season, even though the Cold War spy drama had strong reviews and a sharp cast leading the story too now.

Image © 2025 Peacock

Peacock Ends Ponies After Only One Cold War Season

The article says good reviews were not enough because the show missed major streaming charts and did not draw enough viewers for Peacock right now.

Image © 2025 Peacock

Low Viewership Hurt The Show More Than Good Reviews

Season 1 ended with Bea and Twila in danger during a violent embassy crisis, leaving fans without answers about what happens next in Moscow still.

Image © 2025 Peacock

Bea And Twila’s Embassy Crisis Is Left Unsolved In Moscow

Bea also learned Chris was alive, a twist that could have changed her choices, her grief, and her spy work in Season 2 ahead later.

Image © 2025 Peacock

Chris Being Alive Made Bea’s Ending More Shocking Now

Susanna Fogel and David Iserson had plans for larger CIA missions, stronger Cold War pressure, and deeper stories for Bea and Twila next for fans.

Image © 2025 Peacock

Creators Had Bigger Spy Plans That Will Not Happen

Want every Ponies Season 2 clue? Read the article for cancellation reasons, cliffhanger answers, cast details, and what Peacock’s decision means now for fans today.

Read The Full Ponies Season 2 Cancellation Update Today

Image © 2025 Peacock