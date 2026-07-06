Ponies Season 2 is canceled, leaving Bea and Twila’s Moscow spy story unfinished after Peacock ended the show despite strong reviews and cliffhangers today now.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Peacock canceled Ponies after one season, even though the Cold War spy drama had strong reviews and a sharp cast leading the story too now.
Image © 2025 Peacock
The article says good reviews were not enough because the show missed major streaming charts and did not draw enough viewers for Peacock right now.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Season 1 ended with Bea and Twila in danger during a violent embassy crisis, leaving fans without answers about what happens next in Moscow still.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Bea also learned Chris was alive, a twist that could have changed her choices, her grief, and her spy work in Season 2 ahead later.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Susanna Fogel and David Iserson had plans for larger CIA missions, stronger Cold War pressure, and deeper stories for Bea and Twila next for fans.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Want every Ponies Season 2 clue? Read the article for cancellation reasons, cliffhanger answers, cast details, and what Peacock’s decision means now for fans today.
Image © 2025 Peacock